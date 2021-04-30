Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $75.85

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.85, but opened at $73.01. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $73.21, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $3,785,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.