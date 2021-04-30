Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 2447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $778.85 million, a P/E ratio of 206.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.