Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading Down 7.7%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 2,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $714.41 million, a P/E ratio of 190.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

