EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Achieves $16.22 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $16.22 million and $46,240.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,188,040,015 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

