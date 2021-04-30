Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 78.7% in April

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

