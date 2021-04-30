Evan Spiegel Sells 250,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SNAP stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

