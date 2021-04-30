EvenCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $137,884.93 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $137,884.93 and approximately $125,894.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

