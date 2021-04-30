Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Up 7.1%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 12,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,237,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

