Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 7,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,844. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after buying an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

