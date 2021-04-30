Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

EVTCY stock remained flat at $$83.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 461.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Evotec has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

