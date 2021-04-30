Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.35.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$38.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.