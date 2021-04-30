Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Lowered to $43.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Exchange Income has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

