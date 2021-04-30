Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 310.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.