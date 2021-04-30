Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,439,000 after buying an additional 228,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.02 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

