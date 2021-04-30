Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

SEDG opened at $275.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.60 and a 200 day moving average of $287.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

