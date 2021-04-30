Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 292.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

