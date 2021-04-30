Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 137.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 33.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

