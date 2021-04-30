Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.