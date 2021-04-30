Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

SNPS opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.02. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.