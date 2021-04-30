Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

