Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

XTC stock remained flat at $C$10.73 during midday trading on Friday. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at C$1,527,635.21. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 949,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,443,807. Insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $678,992 over the last quarter.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.