Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

NYSE EXR opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $149.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.