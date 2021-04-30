Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.10 EPS.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.82. 1,259,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,994. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

