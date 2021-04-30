Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

