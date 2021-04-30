F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.360-2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.17 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

