F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $205.34, but opened at $189.00. F5 Networks shares last traded at $187.46, with a volume of 13,791 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.58.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

