Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average of $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

