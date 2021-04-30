Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.54.

Shares of FB traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.99. The company had a trading volume of 758,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

