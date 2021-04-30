FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

FARO Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

