Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.69.

Fastly stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,390. Fastly has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,450 shares of company stock worth $25,601,281. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

