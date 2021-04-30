Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $85.87

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.87, but opened at $88.01. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 4,986 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

