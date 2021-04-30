Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE FHI traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,055. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

