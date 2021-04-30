Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will earn $6.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $131.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $3,174,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $30,726,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,000.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

