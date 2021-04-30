Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

