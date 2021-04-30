Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $114.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

