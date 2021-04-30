Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $175.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

