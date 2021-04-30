FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces None Dividend of $1.00

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from FFW’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

FFW stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.46. FFW has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

