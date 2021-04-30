Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.10.

ICLR stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.55.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

