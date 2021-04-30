Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after purchasing an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

