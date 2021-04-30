Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $342.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.84. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

