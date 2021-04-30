Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $58.92 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

