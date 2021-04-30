Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 41,260 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $905,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE SID opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

