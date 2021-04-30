Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

