Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.