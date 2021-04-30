Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

