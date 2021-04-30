Financial Survey: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) vs. Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 4.68 $1.01 billion $1.16 34.50 Paltalk $15.28 million 1.42 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25% Paltalk -58.84% -83.77% -57.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trip.com Group and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Paltalk.

Volatility and Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Paltalk on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

