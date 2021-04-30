FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 26,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,527,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $10,540,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $5,073,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.