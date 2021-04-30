FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.14 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.99. 141,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FEYE. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.