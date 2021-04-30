First BanCorp. (FBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

