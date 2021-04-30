First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

FBIZ stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

